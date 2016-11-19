India Cements profit increases 62 per cent

India Cements Ltd. (ICL) has reported a 62 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs. 62.41 crore for the quarter ended September 30, according to a filing on the BSE.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs. 38.5 crore in the same period last year.
Its total standalone income rose 6.9 per cent to Rs.1,314.4 crore in the July-September quarter this fiscal, up from Rs.1,229.1 crore during the comparable period in 2015-16.
Total expenses were higher by 7.9 per cent at Rs.1,135.2 crore in the period.
Fresh penalty
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had imposed a fresh penalty of Rs.187.48 crore on the company in an order dated August 31, India Cements said.
The company said that it had filed an appeal before the Competition Appellate Tribunal (COMPAT), New Delhi.
The board of the company, which met on Saturday, also decided to grant share purchase options to select employees. The 20 lakh shares would be offered at a price of Rs.50 per share at a face value of Rs. 10 each.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor