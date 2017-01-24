Industry

ITC set to appoint Sanjiv Puri as CEO

Sanjiv Puri, Executive Director, ITC is at 105th Annual General Meeting of ITC in Kolkata. File Photo: Ashoke Chakrabarty

Sanjiv Puri, Executive Director, ITC is at 105th Annual General Meeting of ITC in Kolkata. File Photo: Ashoke Chakrabarty  

Puri was appointed as the chief operating officer (COO) after leading the FMCG business of the conglomerate as President from December 2014

Diversified group ITC is taking steps to elevate its COO Sanjiv Puri as Chief Executive Officer and plans to split the post of Executive Chairman and CEO after incumbent Y C Deveshwar steps aside on February 5.

In a regulatory filing ITC has said that its Nomination and Compensation Committee at its meeting on January 27 will take up the matter “in the context of splitting up the role of the Executive Chairman of the company between Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with effect from February 5, 2017.”

It will also “consider and recommend to the board of directors the appointment of Sanjiv Puri as CEO of the company with effect from that date.”

The said agenda has been circulated to the committee members, it added.

In July last year, Puri was appointed as the chief operating officer (COO) after leading the FMCG business of the conglomerate as President from December 2014. He had joined the company in 1986.

His appointment as COO followed the company’s announcement a month earlier that Deveshwar would step aside on February 5, 2017 as Executive Chairman and CEO, posts he held for 20 years.

Deveshwar would become a non-Executive Director and Chairman for a period of three years with effect from February 5, 2017, it had said.

He joined ITC in 1968 and assumed office as Executive Chairman in January, 1996. His re—appointment as a Director and also as Wholetime Director and Chairman for a period of five years with effect from February 5, 2012 was approved in the company’s AGM in July, 2011.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 8:36:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/ITC-set-to-appoint-Sanjiv-Puri-as-CEO/article17089064.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY