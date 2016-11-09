Ford pleased with India operations

“We are very pleased with our position here in India,” said Bill Ford (William Clay Ford Jr), Executive Chairman of Ford Motor Company. He made this comment immediately after unveiling the Rs.1,300-crore investment plan of the company to set up an integrated global technology centre in Chennai. “ Of course there are always ways to improve, and we will work closely with the government to make that happen,’’ he added.

Quizzed on the biggest challenge Ford faced in India, he said ``there are always challenges in every market. But we are very pleased with our position here. We would not have invested huge money and time if we didn’t feel good about our future here. Of course, we are always looking into our business models and evaluate where we are. And India is no different in that.’’

Questioned specifically on India’s intention to leapfrog to new emission regime, Mr. Ford said ``as a global manufacturer, we are always on top of regulations. We have to plan in every market, including the toughest emission markets. And, we are ready to do that.’’ In the wake of urban congestion, cities were struggling with pollution problems, he said. Since Ford was dealing with mobility-related solutions ``we are keen to help them,’’ he added.

Asked if he was planning to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said ``no, not this time. This is a quick trip for me.’’

``Chennai is Ford Motor Company’s home away from home,’’ he said. Asked how saw sales growth in India going forward, Mr. Ford said, ``our sales in India are up this year quite dramatically. With fresh vehicle line up, we are very pleased with our growth here in India– well over twice the industry growth this year. We feel great about it. Of course, there are up and down cycles in every country and economy. But we are happy with the performance here. Five new products in the last one year is quite remarkable achievement.’’