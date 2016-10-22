Delhi International Airport Private Limited (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Ltd. and GMR Infrastructure Limited (GMR Group) has raised $522.6 million in the international bond market. DIAL has entered into a Purchase Agreement to issue and allot $ 522.6 Mn of 6.125% senior secured fixed rate notes of 10 year tenure, said a company statement adding that the proceeds from the issuance will be used to entirely refinance the current outstanding Rupee Term Bank Loan (“RTL”) and Bank External Commercial Borrowing. Commenting on the deal, Mr. Srinivas Bommidala, Business Chairman – Airports, GMR Group said: “The issue has been oversubscribed by multiple times despite volatile market conditions. The successful completion of the deal underscores investor's confidence in GMR Group and strong credit of DIAL.”
DIAL raises $522 million from bonds
