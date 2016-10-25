Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit falls 5%

The country’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel posted a 5 per cent decline in net profits to Rs.1,460.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, largely due to increased spectrum related-interest costs, higher spectrum amortization expenses and devaluation of the Nigerian currency.

The firm, which had reported a net profit of Rs.1,536.1 crore in the year-ago period, added that mobile business in India slowed down due to launch of free mobile service by Reliance Jio. The revenue during the reported quarter went up to Rs.24,651.5 crore, up 3.4 per cent from Rs.23,835.7 crore in the July-September 2015 quarter.

The company said that India revenue for quarter at Rs.19,219 crore grew by 10.1 per cent year-on-year, led by good growth of 20.9 per cent in Digital TV, 19.2 per cent in Airtel Business, 14.9 per cent in Homes and 7.9 per cent in Mobile.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia at Bharti Airtel said: “Overall revenue momentum in India has been sustained primarily due to the strong performance of our non-mobile businesses which grew in aggregate at 18.8 per cent y-o-y.”