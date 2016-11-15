ABB to supply transformers for locomotives

Swiss power and automation technology group, ABB, has won an order from Alstom for supply of 1,600 traction transformers for 800 new electric freight locomotives in India, the company said here in a statement.

The transformers, which will be manufactured in the company’s Vadodara facility, will help expand Indian Railways’ capacity by easing congestion on busy routes for both freight and passenger services, the company said.

In November 2015, Alstom had bagged a contract to supply 800 freight electric locomotives to the Indian Railways, involving investment of around Rs 1,300 crore at Madhepura in Bihar.