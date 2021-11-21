70,000 Indian sellers gear up for Black Friday sales on Amazon

They will showcase millions of ‘Made in India’ products to global customers

Amazon India on Sunday said over 70,000 Indian exporters, who are part of its global selling programme, will showcase millions of “Made in India” products to global customers during the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) sale.

The exporters, it said, are launching over 52,000 new products, across categories including home and kitchen, STEM Toys, apparel, health and personal care, jewelry and beauty on Amazon’s global websites for the upcoming holiday season.

The sale marks the holiday season in the U.S. which starts on November 25 and ends on November 29.

“In 2020, Indian exporters on global selling saw a 50% YOY growth in sales with more than 300 sellers crossing ₹10 lakh,” the company said.

Abhijit Kamra, Director of Global Trade, Amazon India said, “The sale marks the beginning of the global holiday season. Coming right after the festive season in India, it has traditionally been a key growth period for our selling partners and with more and more people relying on e-commerce for products globally, we believe that the 2021 BFCM sale period will help accelerate the exports business for our sellers.”