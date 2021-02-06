‘Millennials keen on holidaying abroad’

Vaccines boost confidence: Survey

With the vaccination drive against COVID-19 gathering steam across the world and restrictions on movements easing gradually, many millennials are keen on taking an international holiday this summer, according to a survey.

Things are looking up for 2021, as 52% millennials are eager to take an international holiday this summer as COVID-19 vaccine ushered in hope that the end to the pandemic is on the horizon, said a survey by BOTT (Business of Travel Trade) Travel Sentiment Tracker.

The survey was done online with more than 6,000 millennial travellers across the country during January 2021. According to the survey, 75% millennials would prefer to go to foreign destinations with fewer COVID-19 cases, 71% would opt for destinations with defined protocols for the pandemic to avoid unnecessary hassles. The industry finds survey findings encouraging for the travel industry. The findings, they believe, will generate more confidence in an industry, which is currently disappointed by being ignored in the Budget.

“However, inbound and outbound are two verticals of travel that go hand in hand. We hope the government will look into opening up borders in India soon, and so will other countries,” Travel Agents Association of India president and Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality’s vice chairperson Jyoti Mayal said.