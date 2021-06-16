Industry

200 IBC pleas filed since Mar. 24: IBBI

About 200 applications for resolution of stressed assets have been filed under the insolvency law since the suspension of fresh proceedings ended on March 24, as per IBBI.

IBBI Chairperson M. S. Sahoo said, “Since the expiry of suspension on filing, about 200 applications have been filed.

“The higher threshold default of ₹1 crore coupled with support and forbearances limit the flow of applications,” Mr. Sahoo said.

“Since the markets and the economy are not in the best of their times, the stakeholders may be waiting for the appropriate time to use the Code,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 10:42:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/200-insolvency-applications-filed-since-suspension-of-fresh-proceedings-ended-in-march/article34834165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY