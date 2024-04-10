GIFT a SubscriptionGift
20 coal mines likely to come into operation by year end

India’s total coal and lignite output was 937 MT in 2022-23 fiscal year, data shows

April 10, 2024 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
India imported about 22.20 MT of coal in FY24. File

India imported about 22.20 MT of coal in FY24. File | Photo Credit: AP

Twenty coal mines are likely to become operational by the end of this year, a move that will reduce coal imports and help meet rising power demand. Peak power demand in India is likely to cross 400 GW by 2030.

According to an official source, these 20 coal blocks will include seven from Coal India and three from Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL). They will contribute another 100 million tonne (MT) in three to four years.

State-owned Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. SCCL is jointly owned by the Telangana government and the Centre on a 51:49 equity basis.

In November last year, Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi had said taht the country was not very far from its next target to eliminate coal imports by 2025-26.

India’s total coal and lignite output was 937 MT in FY2022-23, data shows. In FY24, about 22.20 MT of coal was imported for blending, as compared to 30.80 MT in 2022-23.

