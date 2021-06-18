Industry

₹17,777 crore returned in 6 shut schemes

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday said it had returned ₹17,777 crore to unit holders of six shuttered debt schemes till June 15.

This amounts to 71% of assets under management (AUM) as on April 23, 2020, when the fund house shut its six debt mutual fund schemes citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market. Further, cash to the tune of ₹580 crore was available for distribution as on June 15, the fund house said. In the latest disbursement during the week of June 5, investors were paid ₹3,205 crore.


