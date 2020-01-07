₹104.34 crore refund to RCom upheld

In a relief to Reliance Communications (RCom), the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld an order by the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) to the government to refund ₹104.34 crore to the telecom company.
A Bench led by Justice Rohinton Nariman confirmed the tribunal’s decision of December 21, 2018, while rejecting the contention of the Department of Telecom (DoT) that RCom is under liquidation and continuously defaulting on spectrum deferred payments.
“There is consequently logic and merit in the contention of RCL/RTL (RCom) that the Union unreasonably refused to refund the excess amounts," the court concluded.
