MUMBAI: Indiabulls Housing Finance reported 24.7% growth in its net profit to ₹751 crore for the quarter ended December 31, aided by 30% growth in net interest income. The company’s net interest income for the quarter was ₹1,261 crore as compared to ₹971 crore reported during the same period of the previous year. Bad loans remained stable with gross non-performing asset ratio at 0.85% as compared to 0.83%, a year ago. As on December 31, the balance sheet size of the home financier was ₹1.02 lakh crore. — Special Correspondent
Indiabulls Housing Q3 net profit up 24.7%
