Income tax summons Tata Trusts for investing funds meant for charitable purposes

MUMBAI: The Income Tax department has summoned Ratan Tata-led Tata Trusts to explain the misuse of tax exemption granted to the trusts for charitable purposes, said sources in the know of the development. This follows the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report of 2013 that had said that Tata Trusts earned huge profits but didnot use it for charitable purposes.

The CAG, in its 2013 report titled, ‘Exemptions to Charitable Trusts and Institutions’ said that some of the trusts have invested, or transferred to other trusts, large surpluses instead of spending the money for charitable purposes. The report added that Jamsetji Tata Trust and Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust together invested more than Rs.3,000 crore in ‘prohibitive modes’, referring to investments that could not be accepted as charitable in nature.

The government auditor had pointed out that the trusts earned Rs.1,905 crore and Rs.1,234 crore from capital gains during assessment years 2008-09 and 2009-10 respectively, but invested the amounts in “prohibited mode of investment which is in contravention to the provisions of section 13 (1) (d) of the Income-Tax Act (dealing with investment).”

“Thus, the assessment officer should have brought investments aggregating Rs.3,139 crore to tax at maximum marginal rate as per provision under section 164(2) read with proviso there under. It resulted in a short levy of tax of Rs.1,066.95 crore,” the report said.

Meanwhile, both Tata Trusts witnessed more than doubling of dividend income to Rs.499.87 crore in 2015-16 from Rs.166.62 crore in 2014-15. Both the trusts jointly hold 66 per cent in Tata Sons, the holding company of the $103 billion salt-to-software conglomerate and receive dividend from it.

When asked for comments, a Tata Trusts spokesperson said, “Tata Trusts don’t pay tax, and it’s permissible for them not to pay tax under provisions of the Income Tax Act.”

The executive trustee of Tata Trusts, R. Venkataramanan, is learnt to have to represented the trusts’ views to the I-T department.