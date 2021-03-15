WPI inflation rises to 4.17% in Feb on costlier food, fuel

New Delhi

15 March 2021 13:03 IST

The wholesale price-based inflation rose for the second consecutive month in February to 4.17%, as food, fuel and power prices spiked.

The WPI inflation was 2.03% in January and 2.26% in February last year.

After witnessing months of softening of prices, the food articles in February saw 1.36% inflation. In January it was (-) 2.80%.

In vegetables the rate of price rise was (-) 2.90% in February, against (-) 20.82% in January.

Inflation in pulses was 10.25% in February, while it fruits it was 9.48%, and in fuel and power basket it was 0.58%.

The RBI in its monetary policy last month kept interest rates unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting and said that the near-term inflation outlook has turned favourable.

Retail inflation, based on the consumer price index, was at 5.03% in February, data released last week showed.