WPI inflation rises to 1.32% in September

The wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) rose to 1.32% in September mainly on the back of costlier food articles.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 1.32% (provisional) for the month of September, 2020 (over September, 2019) as compared to 0.33% during the corresponding month of the previous year,” government data showed on October 14.

The WPI stood at 0.16% in August.

It was in the negative territory for four straight months — April (-)1.57%, May (-)3.37%, June (-)1.81 % and July (-)0.58%.

Inflation in food articles during the month was at 8.17%, as against 3.84% in August, showed the data from the Commerce and Industry ministry.

Prices of cereals came down with a negative inflation print of 3.91% during the month, while, cost of pulses went up by 12.53%.

Vegetables as a category had inflation at a high level of 36.54% in September, potato price skyrocketed by 107.63% from a year-ago period. However, onions had deflation at 31.64%.

In the manufactured products category, the inflation during the month rose to 1.61%, from 1.27%a month ago, the government data said.