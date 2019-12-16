WPI inflation rises to 0.58 pc in Nov

Wholesale prices based inflation rose to 0.58% in November, as against 0.16% in October due to increase in prices of food articles.

The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 4.47% in November 2018.

The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 11% during November as against 9.80% a month earlier, while for non-food articles it eased to 1.93% from 2.35% in October, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

For manufactured products, the wholesale inflation remained static (-)0.84 per cent during the month under review.

The retail inflation for the month spiked to a three-year high of 5.54% in November due to costlier food products like vegetables, pulses and protein-rich items.