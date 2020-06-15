WPI inflation falls 3.21% in May, but food prices rise

Wholesale prices in the country witnessed a deflation of 3.21% in May due to sharp decline in prices of fuel and power, even as food articles turned expensive.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI), stood at (-) 3.21%(provisional) for May 2020 as compared to 2.79% during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the commerce and industry Ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in food articles during May stood at 1.13%, as against 2.55% in April. In fuel and power basket, deflation stood at 19.83% in May, as against 10.12% in the previous month.

Manufactured products witnessed a deflation of 0.42% in May.

Due to the nationwide lockdown imposed since March 25, the Ministry had released truncated WPI inflation data for April, with figures of food, primary articles and fuel and power.

However, it has advised its field offices to collect price data through electronic means and the final index for the month would be released next month.

“Price data is collected from selected institutional sources and industrial establishments spread across the country online through web based portal maintained by the National Informatics Centre (NIC),” the Ministry said.

The final print of March WPI inflation stood at 0.42% as compared to its provisional levels of 1% reported on April 14, 2020, the Ministry said.