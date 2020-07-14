Economy

WPI inflation falls 1.81% in June, but food prices rise

The wholesale price-based inflation declined 1.81% in June due to decline in prices of fuel and power, even as food articles remained expensive.

| Photo Credit: Reuters

Inflation in food articles during June stood at 2.04%, as against 1.13% in May.

The rate of deflation in May was 3.21%.

“The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI (Wholesale Price Index), stood at -1.81% (provisional) for the month of June, 2020, as compared to 2.02% during the corresponding month of the previous year,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in food articles during June stood at 2.04%, as against 1.13% in May. In fuel and power basket, deflation stood at 13.60% in June, against 19.83% in the previous month.

Manufactured products, however, witnessed inflation of 0.08% in June. In May deflation was 0.42%.

Meanwhile, the final print of April WPI inflation stood at 1.57%, the Ministry said.

