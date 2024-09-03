ADVERTISEMENT

World Bank ups India growth forecast to 7% for FY25

Published - September 03, 2024 01:38 pm IST - New Delhi

World Bank raises India’s growth forecast to 7% for FY24 due to recovery in agriculture and rural demand

PTI

World Bank had in June projected India to grow at 6.6% for FY24. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The World Bank on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) raised the growth forecast for the Indian economy to 7% for the current fiscal year on the back of recovery in agri sector and rural demand.

World Bank had in June projected India to grow at 6.6% for FY24.

India’s statistical performance on the global stage

According to the World Bank Report released on Tuesday, India’s growth continues to be strong despite a challenging global environment.

Improvement in monsoon and private consumption have led to revising the India gross domestic product (GDP) forecast, said World Bank senior Economist Ran Li.

WB retains India growth forecast at 6.3% for 2023-24

The growth rate of India, which accounts for the bulk of the South Asia region, is expected to remain strong at 7% in 2024-25, the World Bank said in the India Development Update.

Recovery in agriculture will partially offset a marginal moderation in industry, it said, adding that services will remain robust.

Rural private consumption will recover, thanks to the expected recovery in agriculture, the World Bank said.

Related Topics

economy (general)

