Economy

World Bank discontinues Doing Business report after ethics review

A man walks in front of the World Bank Building in Washington D.C. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

The World Bank Group said on September 16 it has decided to discontinue publication of its ‘Doing Business” rankings of country business climates after a review of data irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 reports.

Comment | A development that will hardly put India at ease

In a statement, the World Bank said that after the irregularities raised ethical matters involving former bank staff and board officials, the development lender will work on anew approach to assessing countries' business and investment climates.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2021 9:10:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/world-bank-discontinues-doing-business-report-after-ethics-review/article36501799.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY