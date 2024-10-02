Working with MCA to roll out PM Internship Scheme: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) said it is working closely with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to facilitate the implementation of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme that was announced in the Budget.

The PM Internship Scheme aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth in 500 top CSR spend companies in the next five years.

CII is acting as a critical facilitator between the government and the industry, ensuring the scheme's effective rollout, the industry body stated.

The PM Internship Scheme will enhance youth employability in India by offering them hands-on exposure to real-world business environments.

The scheme will also benefit the industry by creating a pipeline of skilled, work-ready youth who can be employed post-internship both in large as well as micro, small and medium enterprise, CII stated.

The MCA has also launched a dedicated, user-centric portal for the scheme, which will serve as a centralised hub and a link between the companies and the aspiring interns, allowing smooth navigation of the scheme's application and participation processes.

"With industries grappling with a growing talent shortage, the PM Internship Scheme provides a crucial bridge. By offering on-the-job training to youth, it will prepare them to meet the evolving Industry demands, while ensuring that businesses get access to a skilled and agile future workforce, fostering progress and innovation," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

"With internships for one crore youth across sectors, including Manufacturing and services, this scheme will cultivate a skilled workforce ready to take on future challenges," stated Sanjiv Puri, President, CII and Chairman & Managing Director, ITC Ltd.

