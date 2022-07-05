Economy

Work needs to be done to prune GST exemption in services: Revenue Secy

Efforts are on to remove the ‘rough edges’ in Goods and Services Tax (GST) over the next two-three years, says Tarun Bajaj

Efforts are on to remove the ‘rough edges’ in Goods and Services Tax (GST) over the next two-three years, says Tarun Bajaj | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

A lot of work still needs to be done to prune GST-exempted items, especially in the services sector, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Tuesday.

Addressing a CII interactive session, Mr. Bajaj said efforts are on to remove the ‘rough edges’ in Goods and Services Tax (GST) over the next two-three years.

On rationalisation of GST rates, the Secretary said a Group of Ministers is looking into it. “We will have to wait for some time,” he said. Exemptions still remain, a large number on the services side, Mr. Bajaj said, adding ‘work needs to be done to prune it.’

On representations that 5% GST on non-ICU hospital rooms above ₹5,000 is against affordable healthcare, Mr. Bajaj said the percentage of rooms in hospitals which charge more than ₹5,000 is “minuscule”.

“If I can spend ₹5,000 on a room, I can pay ₹250 for GST. I don’t see any reason for such a messaging that 5% GST is hitting affordable healthcare,” Mr. Bajaj said.

Also Read
Explained | What is next on the agenda for the GST regime?  

The Secretary said the 28% slab in GST contributes 16% to the gross GST revenue, while the major chunk of 65% comes from the 18% slab.

The slabs of 5% and 12% contribute 10% and 8% of the total gross GST revenue.

Under the GST, a four-rate structure that exempts or imposes a low rate of tax of 5% on essential items and a top rate of 28% on cars is levied. The other slabs of tax rates are 12% and 18%.

Besides, there is a special 3% rate for gold, jewellery and precious stones and 1.5% on cut and polished diamonds.

Also, a cess is levied on the highest tax slab of 28% on luxury, sin and demerit goods. The collection from the cess goes to a separate corpus - Compensation fund - which is used to make up for revenue loss suffered by the state due to the rollout of GST.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
taxes and duties
economy, business and finance
economy (general)
inflation and deflation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2022 9:57:16 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/work-needs-to-be-done-to-prune-gst-exemption-in-services-revenue-secy/article65603077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY