Windfall tax on crude petroleum slashed to zero

Published - September 18, 2024 03:17 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) slashed windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to ‘nil’ per tonne with effect from September 18.

The tax is levied in the form of special additional excise duty (SAED) and is notified fortnightly based on average oil prices in two weeks.

The last such revision took place effective August 31 when the windfall tax on crude petroleum was set at ₹1,850 per tonne.

The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at ‘nil’. The new rates are effective from September 18, an official notification said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

Published - September 18, 2024 03:17 am IST

