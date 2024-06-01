Windfall tax on crude petroleum cut to ₹5,200/tonne

The government has reduced windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil to ₹5,200 per tonne from ₹5,700 with effect from June 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).

SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at 'nil'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new rates are effective from June 1, an official notification said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.