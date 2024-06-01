GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Windfall tax on crude petroleum cut to ₹5,200/tonne

Government reduces windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil to ₹5,200/tonne, while SAED on fuel exports remains unchanged

Updated - June 01, 2024 03:22 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 03:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The new rates of windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil are effective from June 1. File

The new rates of windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil are effective from June 1. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The government has reduced windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil to ₹5,200 per tonne from ₹5,700 with effect from June 1.

The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).

Government cuts windfall tax on crude petroleum

SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at 'nil'.

The new rates are effective from June 1, an official notification said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

