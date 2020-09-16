Will take necessary measures to promote growth: RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday assured the industry that the central bank will take all necessary measures to ensure liquidity in the system and promote economic growth.
Indian economy contracted 23.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year.
Addressing a virtual conference organised by industry body FICCI, Mr. Das said that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data released by the government was a “reflection of the ravages of the COVID-19.”
Observing that the economic recovery was not yet fully entrenched, the RBI Governor said recovery is likely to be gradual.
“The recovery is, however, not yet fully entrenched and more over in some sectors the optics which was noticed in June and July, they appear to have levelled off... by all indications, the recovery is likely to be gradual as efforts towards reopening of the economy are confronted with increasing infections,” he said.
As per government data, GDP during the April-June quarter contracted 23.9% on account of the strict lockdown imposed by the government towards end of March to check the spread of coronavirus infections.
In his address, Mr. Das spoke about the initiatives taken by the central bank to ease the liquidity situation and make available funds to the businesses impacted by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.
The Governor also assured the industry that “RBI is battle ready... whatever measures are required will be taken by the RBI” to help the industry and businesses to come out of the COVID-19-induced crisis.
Further, he asked businesses to capitalise on the new opportunities created by the pandemic at the global level.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath