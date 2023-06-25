HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will strive to get CPI down to 4%; El Nino a challenge for food inflation, says Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das exuded confidence that the economy will grow at 6.5 % in FY24, as estimated by the RBI earlier. 

June 25, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses the media during a press conference, in Mumbai. File

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addresses the media during a press conference, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Governor Shaktikanta Das has said the Reserve Bank will strive to get headline inflation to its 4% target but flagged El Nino as a challenge to its efforts.

In an exclusive interview with PTI Bhasha at his office in Mumbai, Mr. Das exuded confidence that the economy will grow at 6.5 % in FY24, as estimated by the RBI earlier. 

ALSO READ
El Nino | It's early, likely to be big, sloppy and add even more heat to a warming world

The central bank's rate hikes by a cumulative 2.50% since May last year, coupled with supply-side measures from the government, have helped get the inflation down to 4.25% in May from a peak of 7.8 per cent in April last year, Mr. Das said.

“We continue to be watchful on the inflation front. We expect inflation to be at 5.1% in FY24, and we will continue to strive and get it down to 4%,” he added.

On the high borrowing costs, Mr. Das said interest rates on loans may have a direct relation with inflation, and if inflation cools down on a durable basis, people can expect lower interest rates on loans. 

The governor explained that the Russia-Ukraine war, which led to a shoot-up in the commodity prices, led to a surge in inflation, but added that crude prices are not a concern from an inflation perspective now as they've come down to $76-76 a barrel.

ALSO READ
Retail inflation cools again; down to 4.25% in May

Food inflation has also come down, Mr. Das said, adding that measures like the Food Corporation of India releasing wheat and rice stocks have also helped.

Targeted cuts in duties on certain products have also helped, he added.  When asked about the challenges on the inflation front, MR. Das pointed to 2-3 factors like the volatile international situation due to geopolitics and the monsoon situation domestically.

“Although there is an expectation of a normal monsoon, there are concerns around El Nino. We will have to see how serious it is. Other challenges are primarily weather-related events, which can have an impact on food inflation,” Mr. Das said, adding that we will have to grapple with these uncertainties.

Meanwhile, on the growth front, Mr. Das said the RBI has taken all the factors into consideration while arriving at its estimate of a 6.5% expansion in real GDP and is confident of the economy attaining the same even though other watchers like IMF estimate it to be much lower. 

ALSO READ
WPI inflation declines to 3-year low of (-) 3.48% in May

He said the bank credit growth of around 16 per cent is sustainable, and the RBI is watchful of the developments on this front.  There is a lot of demand for credit from corporates as well, including for project loans as well, he said, underlining that the overall credit growth is broad-based. 

The rupee has been less volatile in the calendar year 2023, and the domestic currency has strengthened against the dollar, Das said, reiterating that the RBI will continue with its efforts to reduce volatility. Mr. Das said he is confident that the rupee will not get impacted even if the US Fed hikes rates, pointing out that the domestic currency has been stable, even in the face of a 5 percentage points increase in rates in the US. 

The governor said the current account deficit (CAD) will be "eminently manageable" in FY24, as there are positives like higher services exports and lower crude prices working in our favour.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / economy (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.