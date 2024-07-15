GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wholesale price inflation rises to 3.36% in June, highest in 16 months

Pricier vegetables, cereals, and fruits spurred the rise in food prices paid by Indian consumers to a six-month high of 9.4% in June

Updated - July 15, 2024 12:56 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 12:27 pm IST

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot
India’s wholesale prices rose 3.36% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on July 15, 2024. File

India’s wholesale prices rose 3.36% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on July 15, 2024. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Inflation in India’s wholesale prices accelerated to 3.4% in June, the highest in 16 months, from 2.6% in May, led by a spike in food inflation to 8.7% and a near-doubling in the rise of manufactured products prices to 1.43%.

Pricier vegetables, cereals, and fruits spurred the rise in food prices paid by Indian consumers to a six-month high of 9.4% in June, escalating the headline retail inflation pace to a four-month high of 5.08% in June, from a revised 4.8% in May, as per data released on Friday.

On a month-on-month basis, wholesale prices were up 0.4% in June, with the Food Index rising 2.5%, the fastest so far this calendar year, and over four times the 0.6% pace recorded in May.

By contrast, manufactured products costs rose 0.14% over May in June, the slowest rise in four months, while fuel and power inflation remained sequentially negative for the fourth straight month at -1.93%

“Positive rate of inflation in June 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, manufacture of food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, mineral oils, other manufacturing etc,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / inflation and deflation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.