Wholesale price inflation rises to 1.84% in September against 1.31% in August

Published - October 14, 2024 12:49 pm IST

“The positive rate of inflation in September 2024 is primarily due to the increase in prices of food articles, food products and other manufacturing products,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said

The Hindu Bureau

Potato and Onion prices were up 78.1% and 78.8%, respectively, in September, accelerating from the previous month, while fruits and pulses inflation eased marginally from the previous month at 12.2% and 13%, respectively. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Inflation in India’s wholesale prices increased to 1.84% in September from 1.31% in August, with food prices surging 9.5% from a 10-month low of 3.3% in August as vegetables became nearly 49% costlier than last year, Government data released on Monday (October 14, 2024) showed.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) slightly increased due to a 4% drop in fuel and power prices from last September and a slight decrease in manufactured product inflation, easing a tad to 1%.

On a month-on-month basis, the WPI increased by 0.06%, with the food index showing the highest gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, manufactured goods and primary articles’ prices increased by 0.14% and 0.41%, respectively.

Potato and Onion prices were up 78.1% and 78.8%, respectively, in September, accelerating from the previous month, while fruits and pulses inflation eased marginally from the previous month at 12.2% and 13%, respectively.

“The positive rate of inflation in September, 2024 is primarily due to the increase in prices of food articles, food products, other manufacturing, the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers, the manufacture of machinery & equipment and so on,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

Cereals and paddy inflation eased fractionally to 8.1%, but wheat prices rose at a faster pace of 7.6% during September. Milk inflation cooled a bit to 3.2%, while eggs, meat and fish prices fell 0.8%, marking the second successive month of year-on-year decline in prices. Fuel and power prices fell 0.8% from August 2024 levels.

Manufactured food products’ recorded an inflation of 5.5% in September, while vegetable and animal oils and fats were up 10.5%, albeit on a benign basis last year when prices had fallen for both.

The retail price of unpeeled garlic has gone up to ₹500 per kg. Bigbasket price is also ₹500 after giving discount from list price ₹720.

