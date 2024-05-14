ADVERTISEMENT

Wholesale inflation hit a 13-month high in April

Updated - May 14, 2024 01:32 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 12:34 pm IST

 Prices of food articles rise at the fastest pace in four months; potatoes and onions surge 72% and 60%, respectively, lifting vegetables inflation to 23.6%

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

April marks the sixth successive month that the Wholesale Price Index has risen on a year-on-year basis. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Inflation in India’s wholesale prices rose to a 13-month high of 1.26% in April, from 0.53% in March, owing to an uptick in food inflation and a 1.4% year-on-year rise in fuel and power prices after several months of deflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

April marks the sixth successive month that the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) has risen on a year-on-year basis, after seven months of deflation. On a month-on-month basis, the WPI was up 0.8% with primary articles and food prices rising nearly 2% in April, while manufactured products were up 0.5%.

Also read | Food inflation scaled 4-month peak of 8.7% in April

The price rise in primary food articles picked up from 6.88% in March to a four-month high of 7.74% in April, despite a slight easing in cereals and pulses inflation which stood at 8.7% and 16.6%, respectively, as vegetables inflation spurted to 23.6% from 19.5% in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Potatoes, onions report sharp inflation

Potatoes and onions reported a sharp surge in inflation, hitting 72% and 59.8%, respectively, from 53% and 57% in March. Paddy inflation also gained momentum, rising over 12%, while price rise in eggs, meat and fish stood at 0.9% compared with a 1.86% decline in prices in March. At the retail level, inflation in eggs was 7.1% while meat and fish prices had raced past 8% in April.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The rise in wheat and milk prices eased a little to 5.7% and 4.3%, respectively, while fruit prices were down 1.8% from last April.

The Wholesale Food Index rose 5.5%, compared with 4.65% in March, while the decline in manufactured products’ prices eased to 0.4% in April from 0.8% in the previous month. Inflation in primary articles also moved up from 4.5% in March to 5% last month, indicating a broad-based reversal of wholesale price trends. 

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 11 of 17 manufactured products tracked for the WPI, recorded lower prices than a year ago, although the price decline in edible oils shrank to 5% in April, a multiple-month low, from over 8% in March.

Prices rose 1.25% and 1.6% for food products and beverages, respectively, while wearing apparel prices were up 2.34%, the fastest pace in at least six months.

Crude petroleum and natural gas inflation moved up from 4.87% in March to 4.97% in April, while Fuel and Power inflation turned positive after months, with the decline in diesel prices slipping to 1.86% from 3.5% in March.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US