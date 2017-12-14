Economy

WPI inflation jumps to 3.93% in November on high onion, vegetable prices

Seasonal vegetables’ rate of price rise accelerated to 59.80%, as against 36.61% in October. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) accelerated further to 3.93% in November due to a sharp rise in onion prices and costlier seasonal vegetables, government data showed on Thursday.

It was 3.59% in October this year, and 1.82% in November 2016.

Onion, a kitchen staple, witnessed a whopping 178.19% rise in inflation last month on annual basis.

For seasonal vegetables too, the rate of price rise accelerated to 59.80%, against 36.61% in October.

Protein-rich eggs, meat and fish as a category, however, grew at a slower pace of 4.73% in the month, against 5.76% in the preceding month.

WPI inflation of food articles increased to 6.06% last month, against 4.30% in October, as per the data released by the Commerce Ministry.

For manufactured goods, it was at 2.61% during the month, almost static against 2.62% in the preceding month.

Retail inflation, based on consumer price index (CPI), hit a 15-month high of 4.88% in November, as per the data released last week.

