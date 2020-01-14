Economy

Wholesale inflation surges to 2.59% in December

Among food articles, vegetable prices surged by 69.69% mainly on account of onions, which witnessed 455.83% jump in prices

The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 13.12% during December as against 11% a month earlier, while for non-food articles it rose nearly four-fold to 7.72% from 1.93% in November

Wholesale prices based inflation surged to 2.59% in December, as against 0.58% in November due to increase in prices of food articles like onion and potato.

The annual inflation, based on monthly wholesale price index (WPI), was at 3.46% during the same month a year ago (December 2018).

The rate of price rise for food articles rose to 13.12% during December as against 11% a month earlier, while for non-food articles it rose nearly four-fold to 7.72% from 1.93% in November, showed the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

Among food articles, vegetable prices surged by 69.69% mainly on account of onions, which witnessed 455.83% jump in prices, followed by potato at 44.97%.

The consumer price index based retail inflation, as per data released on Monday, spiked to over a 5-year high of 7.35% in December due to costlier food products.

