ADVERTISEMENT

Wholesale food prices spiked in February

March 14, 2024 01:33 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Wholesale price inflation eased marginally to 0.2% last month but eight of 10 primary food items recorded higher price rise

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

On a month-on-month basis, the WPI was 0.07% higher, with primary articles rising 0.22% and the Food Index up 0.17%. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s wholesale price inflation moderated to a four-month low of 0.2% in February from 0.27% in January, despite an acceleration in food and primary articles’ inflation rates, owing to a sharper year-on-year drop in manufactured products and fuel and power prices.

The Wholesale Food Index (WPI) picked up from 3.8% in January to 4.1% in February, while primary articles’ prices rose 4.5%, compared with 3.84% in the previous month. On a month-on-month basis, the WPI was 0.07% higher, with primary articles rising 0.22% and the Food Index up 0.17%.

Eight of 10 primary food articles recorded higher price rise than January, with five items recording double-digit inflation, including vegetables (19.8%), onion (29.22%), pulses (18.5%) and paddy (10.25%). Potato prices recorded a 15.3% spurt, after at least five months of deflation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cereals and wheat inflation hit a three-month high of 6.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Fruit prices dropped 4% in February, while eggs, meat and fish recorded a 0.47% year-on-year decline in prices, the mildest dip in three months. 

Fuel and gas prices

Among non-food primary articles, crude petroleum inflation surged to a 14-month high of 16.65%. LPG prices which have been slashed by ₹100 earlier this month, rose 3.8% in February, compared to 0.4% in January. However, overall fuel and gas prices were 1.6% lower than February 2023, marking the sharpest deflation rate in three months.

Eight of 14 manufactured products’ categories recorded price drops from last February, with the overall segment seeing a 1.27% decline in prices, the steepest since October 2023. 

February marks the fourth successive month that the WPI has risen on a year-on-year basis, after seven months of deflation. The Commerce and Industry Ministry raised the wholesale inflation rate for December 2023 to 0.86% from the 0.73% uptick estimated earlier.

“Positive rate of inflation in February, 2024 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, electricity, machinery & equipment and motor vehicles, trailers & semi-trailers,” the Ministry said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US