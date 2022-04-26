White goods PLI attracts 19 more firms

Firms apply to undertake investments worth ₹1,548 crore

Firms apply to undertake investments worth ₹1,548 crore

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods has attracted fresh interest from 19 more companies who have applied to undertake investments worth ₹1,548 crore to manufacture LED lights and AC components.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry said that eight companies have applied to produce AC componentsand 11 companies for LED lights, and aim to achieve a combined production of about ₹26,880 crore over the next five years, creating 5,522 direct jobs.

LG Electronics, Crompton Greaves, Mitsubishi Electric, Adani Copper Tubes, Jindal Poly Films and Wipro are among the firms that have applied this time after a fresh call for proposals was made this March. The government had earlier approved 42 firms with committed investment of ₹4,614 crore earlier.