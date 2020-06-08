Economy

We paused to save lives, now we need to start again to save livelihoods: Sajjan Jindal

Sajjan Jindal.

Sajjan Jindal.  

The industrialist said the economic implications of the lockdown can be severe and opening of business activities is crucial for India to achieve its aim of becoming a successful economy.

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Monday pitched for restarting the economy and said that saving lives is as important as saving livelihoods.

“The COVID-19 crisis brought the world to a stop! We paused to save lives but now we need to start again to save livelihoods,” the Chairman of diversified JSW Group said in a statement.

How can India contain the economic impact of COVID-19?

“Global economies are opening up. Staying at home till a cure is found will make the loss of livelihoods as severe as the loss of lives in India,” he said adding “the slower we are to restart, the more we lose against countries out of lockdown. We can’t lose any more time”.

He further said India as a country needs to get back to its full capacity at the soonest to be the successful economy that it aims to be.

Blunting the economic impact of a pandemic

“Europe opened up. People in Spain, France, Amsterdam and Germany have accepted a new normal and have started living again. Restaurants, shopping complexes, public transport have all sprung back into action. That’s how you save the economy! Not by staying indoors!, he said.

The government has announced a phased exit from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown.

