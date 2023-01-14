HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | What is a recession?

Watch | What is a recession?

A video explaining how an economy slips into a recession

January 14, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

Richard Kujur

From December 2007 to June 2009, the US was facing its worst economic crisis since World War 2. 

The stock market crashed and unemployment was at an all-time high. 

This period of prolonged economic tragedy is known as The Great Recession.

Now more than a decade later, sky-high interest rates and increasing inflation have left many in the US wondering if the world is moving towards another recession.

And experts say it’s too early to speculate any future recession, even though there are signs of an economic downturn. 

Let’s understand what a recession is.

Script and production: Richard Kujur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.