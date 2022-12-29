Watch | Business Matters: What should the Indian economy watch out for in 2023?

December 29, 2022 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

There’s so much happening in the world that we are all once again facing a nebulous situation on several fronts. Both the Russia-Ukraine war which is showing little sign of ending, as well as fear of the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is making the road ahead foggy.

But if we still have to cut out the noise and focus on a few things that would matter, what would those be?

We focus on the following topics the Indian economy should watch out for in 2023 - Inflation, rupee and oil price, China, Big tech and regulation, Artificial Intelligence.

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Johan Sathyadas