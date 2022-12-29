HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Business Matters: What should the Indian economy watch out for in 2023?

Watch | Business Matters: What should the Indian economy watch out for in 2023?

A video on what lies ahead for the economy in 2023

December 29, 2022 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

There’s so much happening in the world that we are all once again facing a nebulous situation on several fronts. Both the Russia-Ukraine war which is showing little sign of ending, as well as fear of the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is making the road ahead foggy.

But if we still have to cut out the noise and focus on a few things that would matter, what would those be?

We focus on the following topics the Indian economy should watch out for in 2023 - Inflation, rupee and oil price, China, Big tech and regulation, Artificial Intelligence.

Script and presentation: K. Bharat Kumar

Production: Shibu Narayan

Videography: Johan Sathyadas

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.