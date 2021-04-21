Wait and watch, FM tells industry on second wave

NEW DELHI

‘Govt. with industry in fighting COVID’

Assuring industry of ‘full government support’, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India Inc. must ‘wait and watch’ as the second wave of COVID-19 plays out. She added that the PM’s address and new vaccination norms would add ‘a sense of reassurance’.

“With all these steps, we should hope to see a positive change in the way the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is moving,” she said in a meeting with the FICCI national executive.

“I would request the industry to watch the next few days a bit more carefully, and then assess for yourself what this quarter is going to be like,” the minister added.

FICCI president Uday Shankar flagged the need for clarity on the supply of essential and non-essential goods affected by local lockdowns in some parts of the country as also the need to extend support to the micro, small and medium enterprises, which were currently facing difficulties.