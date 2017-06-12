Vegetables, pulses lower inflation to 2.18% in May

Retail inflation fell to a record low of 2.18 per cent in May as prices of kitchen staples like vegetables and pulses declined sharply although there was a marginal spike in fruit rates. Clothing, housing, fuel and light also saw lower inflation.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation stood was at 2.99 per cent in April 2017. In May 2016, it was at 5.76 per cent.
The overall food inflation was in negative territory at (-) 1.05 per cent during the month.
Prices of vegetables declined by 13.44 per cent and that of pulses and products by 19.45 per cent.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank had maintained status quo on key lending rate (repo) citing risks to inflation.
