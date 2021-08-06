Economy

U.S. job growth solid in July; unemployment falls

U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in the labour-intensive services industry, suggesting the economy maintained its strong momentum at the start of the second half.

Non-farm payrolls rose by 9,43,000 jobs last month after rising 9,38,000 in June, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 8,70,000 jobs.

Job gains were, however, flattered by shifts in seasonal employment at schools caused by the pandemic. Estimates ranged from as low as 3.5 lakh to as high 1.6 million. Unemployment rate fell to 5.4% from 5.9%.

“Labour-market conditions appear to be healthy at the start of third quarter as labour-intensive service businesses continue to hire given strong pent-up demand,” said Sam Bullard, senior economist, at Wells Fargo in Charlotte.


