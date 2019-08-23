Home, vehicle, other retail loans to become cheaper, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The government on Friday announced a slew of measures to ensure that loans for homes, vehicles and consumption goods become cheaper and widely available through banking and non-banking finance companies.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said that banks will pass on the RBI rate-cut benefits to borrowers through MCLR reduction.

She said that banks will launch repo rate and external benchmark-linked loan products that will lead to reduced easy monthly instalments for housing, vehicle and other retail loans.

The Minister also announced additional liquidity support of ₹20,000 crore to housing finance companies (HFCs) by the National Housing Bank (NHB), thereby increasing the total support to ₹30,000 crore.

The government announced partial credit scheme for purchase of pooled assets of non-banking finance companies and HFCs up to ₹1 lakh crore to be monitored at the highest level in each bank.

Prepayment notices issued to NBFCs will be monitored by banks.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with MoS for Finance Anurag Thakur during an event at the DRDO Bhavan in New Delhi on August 23, 2019. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Minister said that NBFCs will be permitted to use the Aadhaar-authenticated bank ‘Know Your Customer’ (KYC) to avoid repeated processes.

The government has decided to make necessary changes in PMLA rules and Aadhaar regulations to ease the lending process.

“Working capital loans for industry will also become cheaper,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

To reduce harassment and bring in greater efficiency, public sector banks (PSBs) will ensure mandated return of loan documents within 15 days of loan closure.

“This will benefit borrowers who have mortgaged assets,” Ms. Sitharaman said.

‘CSR violations not to be treated as criminal offence’

Allaying industry concerns, Ms. Sitharaman said violations of CSR norms under the companies law would be treated only as a civil liability and not as a criminal offence.

The corporate affairs ministry would review the sections concerned under the Companies Act, she said.

Industry has expressed concerns over penal provisions for non-compliance with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requirements in the amended Companies Act, 2013.

Addressing the media on measures to boost the economy, Ms. Sitharaman said the government respects and honours wealth creators.

“CSR violations... not be be treated as criminal offence and will be civil liability,” said Ms. Sitharaman, who also holds the charge of the Corporate Affairs ministry.

The government has provided companies, through the revised orders, more time for completing ongoing projects as part of their CSR obligations.

Under the Act, certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least 2% of their three-year annual average net profit towards CSR activities.

To address concerns over alleged harassment of taxpayers, Ms. Sitharaman said it has been decided that from October 1, all notices, summons, and orders of the Income Tax Department would be issued through a centralised computer system and would also have a a computer-generated unique Document Identification Number.

Govt to infuse capital into PSBs upfront

Ms. Sitharaman announced an upfront capital infusion of ₹70,000 crore into public sector banks — the move is aimed at boosting lending and improving liquidity situation.

The move is expected to boost lending and liquidity in the financial system to the tune of ₹5 lakh crore, she said at a press conference.