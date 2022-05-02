Unemployment rate climbed to 7.83% in April: CMIE

Rate in urban areas rose to 9.22% from 8.28% in March

The unemployment rate in the country climbed to 7.83% in April from 7.6% in March, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The unemployment rate in urban areas was higher at 9.22% compared with 8.28% in March, the data released on Monday showed.

In rural areas, the unemployment rate was at 7.18% in April compared with 7.29% in the previous month.

Unemployment rate was the highest in Haryana at 34.5% followed by Rajasthan at 28.8%, Bihar 21.1% and Jammu and Kashmir 15.6%, the data showed.

CMIE managing director Mahesh Vyas told PTI that it was important to note that the labour force participation rate and the employment rate also increased in April.

"This is a good development," Mr. Vyas said.

The employment rate rose from 36.46% to 37.05% in April, he added.