Trump tells U.S. depts to pare procurement from China

WASHINGTON

16 January 2021 22:29 IST

Bid to thwart attempts to infiltrate U.S. IT networks.

In another action against China days before he leaves office, U.S. President Donald Trump directed government departments to look at ways to minimise procurement of Chinese goods and services to reduce the risks from espionage, his national security adviser said.

In a statement on Friday, Robert O’Brien accused China of targeting the information systems of the U.S. government for personnel records, military plans, and other data through cyber and other means.

“For this reason, the United States must take corresponding actions to protect American interests. We must adjust our regulations and policies and take other necessary actions to reduce the risk of PRC technical and human espionage activities directed at the Federal Government,” he said, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

He said Mr. Trump had directed government bodies to conduct reviews “to minimise the procurement of People’s Republic of China (PRC) goods and services by the Federal Government.”

Mr. O’Brien did not give examples of the procurement he referred to, but a senior administration official said a key aim was to push back against Chinese attempts to infiltrate U.S. IT networks.