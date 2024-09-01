ADVERTISEMENT

Trade ministry proposes anti-dumping duty on Chinese aluminium foil imports

Published - September 01, 2024 03:55 am IST - MUMBAI

The recommendation seeks to address a threat to the domestic manufacturing industry, the directorate general of trade remedies said

Reuters

Representational image of aluminium foil rolls at a factory in Binzhou, Shandong province, China | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has recommended imposing an anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil imported from China after surging shipments from the neighbouring country captured nearly a third of India's market share despite ample local production capacity.

The recommendation, contained in a report published by the ministry late on Friday (August 30, 2024) and submitted to the government for approval, seeks to address a threat to the domestic manufacturing industry, the directorate general of trade remedies said in the report.

It recommended a duty between $619 and $873 per metric ton on foil up to 80 microns thick, excluding aluminium foil below 5.5 microns for non-capacitor application.

Aluminium foil is used extensively as a packaging material for the conservation and preservation of edible products.

