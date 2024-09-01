GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trade ministry proposes anti-dumping duty on Chinese aluminium foil imports

The recommendation seeks to address a threat to the domestic manufacturing industry, the directorate general of trade remedies said

Published - September 01, 2024 03:55 am IST - MUMBAI

Reuters
Representational image of aluminium foil rolls at a factory in Binzhou, Shandong province, China

Representational image of aluminium foil rolls at a factory in Binzhou, Shandong province, China | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has recommended imposing an anti-dumping duty on aluminium foil imported from China after surging shipments from the neighbouring country captured nearly a third of India's market share despite ample local production capacity.

The recommendation, contained in a report published by the ministry late on Friday (August 30, 2024) and submitted to the government for approval, seeks to address a threat to the domestic manufacturing industry, the directorate general of trade remedies said in the report.

It recommended a duty between $619 and $873 per metric ton on foil up to 80 microns thick, excluding aluminium foil below 5.5 microns for non-capacitor application.

Aluminium foil is used extensively as a packaging material for the conservation and preservation of edible products.

Related Topics

China / India-China / imports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.