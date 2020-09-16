Trade deficit with China dips to $5.5 bn

The trade deficit between India and China in April-June this fiscal year fell to $5.48 billion from $13.1 billion a year earlier, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said bilateral trade between the countries too dipped to $16.55 billion during the first three months of 2020-21 from $21.42 billion. He said the Centre had worked to “balance trade with China by increasing exports to China and reducing our... imports from China.”

In a separate reply, the Minister said currently, about 550 products were under the restricted/prohibited category for imports.