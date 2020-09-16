Economy

Trade deficit with China dips to $5.5 bn

The trade deficit between India and China in April-June this fiscal year fell to $5.48 billion from $13.1 billion a year earlier, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said bilateral trade between the countries too dipped to $16.55 billion during the first three months of 2020-21 from $21.42 billion. He said the Centre had worked to “balance trade with China by increasing exports to China and reducing our... imports from China.”

In a separate reply, the Minister said currently, about 550 products were under the restricted/prohibited category for imports.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 10:54:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/trade-deficit-with-china-dips-to-55-bn/article32623636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story