Thermal coal demand to increase to around 1,500 MT by 2040: Joshi

Rise in usage in line with expected doubling of demand for energy by 2040

Rise in usage in line with expected doubling of demand for energy by 2040

Though ‘best efforts’ are being made to balance the dependence on coal and lignite with development of renewables, the transition to green energy will mostly be gradual, says Mr.Joshi. | Photo Credit: -

Thermal coal requirement would go up to around 1,500 million tonnes in the next 18 years even as the country's energy demand is set to double by 2040, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

The Minister added that there was a need to be conscious about the environment and keep in mind sustainable mining goals.

"The expected electricity generation by 2040 would be approximately 3,000 billion units; energy demand was set to double by 2040. To cater to this demand, thermal coal demand by 2040 would increase to approximately 1,500 million tonnes," the Minister said.

Though ‘best efforts’ were being made to balance the dependence on coal and lignite with development of renewables, the transition to green energy would mostly be gradual, Mr.Joshi said during his maiden visit to NLC India Ltd. at Neyeli.

NLC India said in a statement that Mr. Joshi had emphasised the importance of coal in the country's energy security today.

India has a balanced energy mix and this is helping the country move steadily towards its energy-environmental goals, the Minister added.

He also commended the ‘significant’ role played by the company in fighting COVID-19.