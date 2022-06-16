  • The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to allow the linking of credit cards with the Unified Payments Interface platform
  • The UPI has become a popular mode of payment in India with more than 26 crore unique users and five crore merchants on the platform
  • Linking credit cards with UPI is likely to increase the use of such cards in small-ticket-size payments, as it would provide users with more options to pay from. The move will provide a significant boost to overall spending via credit cards