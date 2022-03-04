Tea exports decline marginally in 2021

Exports to the CIS block, India’s largest tea importer, dipped to 44.57 million kg from 51.63 million kg

Among the CIS block nations, Russia was the largest buyer at 34.09 million kg in 2021. Photo: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Tea exports during the 12 months of 2021 declined marginally to 195.50 million kg from 209.72 million kg in 2020, according to the latest Tea Board data.

The value of tea exports almost remained the same during the last 12 months at ₹5,246.89 crore, compared with ₹5,235.29 crore a year earlier.

The CIS block remained the largest importer of Indian tea at 44.57 million kg, a decline from the 51.63 million kg in the 12 months of previous calendar year. Among the CIS block nations, Russia was the largest buyer at 34.09 million kg.

Iran was the second largest importer after the CIS countries, importing 26.18 million kg in 2021, dipping from the 33.75 million kg.

The U.S. and the UAE imported 14.26 million kg and 17.08 million kg, respectively, followed by the U.K. and Germany at 9.99 million kg and 9.35 million kg, respectively.

China’s imports from India also slid to 5.76 million kg from 11.44 million kg. According to tea industry sources, imports were lower mainly due to shortage of shipping containers and high ocean freight.